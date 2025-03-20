COLLINSVILLE – A Collinsville man faces multiple felonies after devising a scheme to steal $50,000 through a fraudulent “sale” of tablet computers.

Matthew L. Leonard, 30, of Collinsville, was charged with theft (a Class 2 felony) and wire fraud (a Class 3 felony) on March 14, 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

Leonard allegedly told the victim he had 2,000 tablet computers for sale at a price of $50,000 and had them send the full amount via wire transfer. However, Leonard did not actually have any tablets computers for sale, thereby obtaining the money by deception.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Leonard, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: