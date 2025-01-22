COLLINSVILLE – A Collinsville man faces criminal charges in the latest case of defacing firearm identification marks filed in Madison County this year.

Rodney J. De Los Santos Jr., 30, of Collinsville, was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon (a Class 3 felony), defacing identification marks of firearm (a Class 3 felony) and unlawful possession of methamphetamine (Class 3 felony).

On Jan. 8, 2025, De Los Santos unlawfully possessed a Smith & Wesson SDV firearm “upon which the importer’s or manufacturer’s serial number had been removed,” according to court documents.

Article continues after sponsor message

His possession of the weapon was unlawful as he had previously been convicted of a felony, possession of a controlled substance, in Brazoria County, Texas. In this case, he was also charged with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

The Collinsville Police Department presented the case against De Los Santos, who currently remains in custody.

This marks the second case of defacing firearm identification marks filed in Madison County so far in 2025. On Jan. 9, 2025, Stephanie R. Glugla, 31, of Springfield, Ill., was charged with defacing identification marks on a firearm (a Class 3 felony) and possession of a controlled substance (a Class 4 felony). More details about that case are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: