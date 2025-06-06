COLLINSVILLE – A man from Collinsville faces a felony domestic battery charge after an 11-year-old boy reported the violence to family members.

Love A. Willie Jr., 34, of Collinsville, was charged on June 6, 2025 with one count each of aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony) and domestic battery (a Class A misdemeanor).

Willie allegedly strangled a family or household member and struck them about the head and face with a closed fist on June 5, 2025.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Willie’s pretrial release from custody. The petition states officers arrived at the home after an 11-year-old boy indicated to family members that Willie had been committing domestic violence against the victim.

“Police arrived and contacted victim, who reported that defendant had strangled her, dragged her around the house, and punched her in the head,” the petition states. “Defendant was found to be intoxicated and uncooperative. Victim previously reported a similar incident in April [of] 2024.”

The petition concludes by stating: “Defendant is an ongoing danger to the victim and the witness juvenile.”

The case against Willie was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. He was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

