COLUMBIA - The Monroe County State’s Attorney, Ryan Webb, has issued charges against a Collinsville man and a Cahokia 17-year-old for a Sunday morning, June 1, 2025, after an incident with an Uber driver in the Columbia Police Department parking lot.

Collinsville’s Kareem Weaver, 20, has been charged with the following:

Vehicular Invasion (Class 1 Felony).

Attempted Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking (Class 1 Felony).

Aggravated Unlawful Restraint (Class 3 Felony).

Aggravated Kidnapping (Class X Felony).

A 17-year-old Cahokia Heights juvenile has been charged with the following:

Attempted First Degree Murder (Class X Felony).

Aggravated Battery With A Firearm (Class X Felony).

Vehicular Invasion (Class 1 Felony).

Attempted Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking (Class 1 Felony).

Attempted Discharge Of A Firearm (Class 1 Felony).

Aggravated Unlawful Restraint (Class 3 Felony).

Aggravated Kidnapping (Class X Felony).

The juvenile is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Belleville.

Members of the public are reminded that this arrest and complaint contain only charges and are not proof of the defendants’ guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

