GRANITE CITY - A Collinsville resident was arrested after fleeing the scene of a Granite City burglary and theft before entering a “standoff with law enforcement” resulting in shots fired.

Brian S. Kite, 32, of Collinsville, was charged on Dec. 27, 2024 with residential burglary (a Class 1 felony), offenses related to motor vehicles (a Class 2 felony), and unlawful possession of weapons by a felony (a Class 3 felony).

Kite allegedly entered a Granite City residence without authority, intending to commit a theft on Dec. 22, 2024. He also reportedly stole a 2003 Dodge Dakota and was found unlawfully in possession of a Glock 22 handgun as a felon previously convicted of burglary in 2016.

According to a petition to deny Kite’s pretrial release, the victim in this case told authorities Kite entered their residence and stole a firearm safe. Madison County Sheriff’s deputies reviewed video from the burglary scene and identified the suspect’s vehicle, which was later located before Kite “fled from law enforcement,” escalating the situation further.

“Defendant was later located in [the] area and was involved in [a] standoff with law enforcement,” the petition states. “Defendant was found to be in possession of a firearm and during standoff, acted in a manner causing law enforcement to discharge their firearms. Defendant was identified as [the] suspect entering [the] victim's residence.

The petition concludes by noting Kite has a “prior felony conviction for Burglary.”

Kite’s latest burglary case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and their records indicate he is not currently in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

