COLLINSVILLE - The owner of Midtown Liquor Store, located at 412 W. Clay St. in Collinsville, said the current holder of a $1.5 million winning ticket purchased at her store is most likely a regular customer.

Bigya Khadka, current owner of the establishment, said the winning Lucky Day ticket was purchased for $1 on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. So far no one has come forward to claim the $1.5 million in winnings. Khadka said she is not sure why he or she has not claimed the winnings, but said she was pretty sure whoever won is a regular at her convenience and liquor store.

"We have more local people come in here," Khadka said. "We have quite a few regulars. It could easily be one of our regular customers. We sell a lot of lottery tickets here."

In fact, the store sells so many tickets that this is not the first time such a prize was awarded from a winning lottery ticket purchased there. Khadka said the store's previous ownership was awarded as much as $175,000 following a similar winning ticket windfall.

"This store is very lucky," she said. "This is the second time this has happened. The last owner received something like $175,000. I read about it in an old business article. I'm hoping we will have something like this again."

As for the person holding the ticket, Khadka said she is sure he or she has his or her reasons for not coming forward.

"Maybe whoever it is wants to keep it to himself," she said.

