WASHINGTON, MO. - The Collinsville High School Marching Kahoks showcased their musical talents at the Washington High School Gene Hunt Marching Band Invitational in Washington, Mo., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, where they achieved significant recognition.

Article continues after sponsor message

Competing against various bands, the Marching Kahoks placed second in Class 4A and received the award for Outstanding General Effect during the preliminary competition.

The event, held at Washington High School, featured multiple performances, culminating in a finals round where the Marching Kahoks continued to impress the judges. After their finals performance, the band secured second place overall and received additional accolades for Outstanding Visual and Outstanding Percussion.

The achievements highlight the dedication and hard work of the Marching Kahoks, contributing to the school's reputation in competitive marching band performances.

More like this: