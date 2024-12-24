COLLINSVILLE - The City of Collinsville, Illinois, has issued a boil order for water customers in specific locations due to a water main repair. The order, effective immediately and lasting until further notice, affects residents at 832 Bond Avenue, 410 St. Louis Road, and 400 and 409 South Jefferson Avenue in Collinsville.

Residents are advised to bring water intended for drinking or cooking to a full rolling boil for at least five minutes before use. Additionally, residents are instructed to turn off their ice makers and discard any ice produced during this time.

For further inquiries, residents can contact Troy Turner, Director of Public Works, at 618-346-5211 or Michael Crawford, Chief Operator, at 618-346-5219 ext. 3.

This notice was dated December 24, 2024.

