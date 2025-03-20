COLLINSVILLE — Uptown Scoops, an ice cream shop located at 403 West Main Street in Collinsville, announced on social media that it was the victim of vandalism over the weekend of March 15, 2025. The owner reported to the Collinsville Police that someone broke into the establishment and vandalized the bathrooms.

The Collinsville Police Department has also posted the Uptown Scoops information on its Facebook page.

Despite the incident, the shop is set to open as scheduled at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025. The Uptown Scoops owner expressed disappointment over the vandalism but reassured the community that it would not hinder their opening plans.

In an effort to find the perpetrator, the owner urged anyone with information or knowledge of the person shown in these two photos to contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-3122.

The incident highlights concerns about safety and property damage in the area, as the community rallies to support local businesses.

