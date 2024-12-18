COLLINSVILLE — Ashay Hopkins, a student at Collinsville High School, has been named the Student of the Month for December 2024, recognized for her positive influence and dedication to her peers.

Hopkins, who is known for greeting her classmates each morning with a warm hello and a smile, has made a significant impact on the school community. “It always helps me get into the same positive frame of mind,” said the individual who nominated her, highlighting her ability to uplift those around her.

In addition to her cheerful demeanor, Hopkins is noted for her commitment to academic excellence.

Article continues after sponsor message

“She not only works to get the 'A' but always wants to know how to become a better public speaker,” the nominator remarked. Her dedication extends beyond her own studies, as she dedicates hours each day to tutoring fellow students in subjects such as math, English, and public speaking.

Hopkins' support for her classmates is further illustrated by her attentiveness to their struggles.

“She notices when people struggle and shows up for them,” the nominator said.

This commitment to her peers, coupled with her technological skills — demonstrated by her ability to reassemble classroom equipment — has earned her the respect and admiration of both students and faculty alike.

More like this: