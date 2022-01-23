SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - Collinsville and Highland advanced to next weekend's IHSA State Tournament, but no individuals from the Riverbender.com area went through to state at the Alton sectional tournament held Saturday at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

Waterloo won the team title with a team six-game score of 6,239, with Mascoutah second at 6,167, the Kahoks were third at 6,008, Herrin was fourth at 5,971, Highland came in fifth with a score of 5,938 and Belleville East claimed the final team spot with a sixth-place finish at 5,922. O'Fallon was seventh with a 5,906, eighth place went to Salem at 5,866, Jersey came in ninth at 5.760 and Belleville West rounded out the top ten with a 5,752.

Carterville placed 11th at 5,717, Mt. Vernon was 12th with a score of 5,667, Marquette Catholic was 13th with a 5,405, Centralia came in 14th at 5,374, and both Civic Memorial and Taylorville tied for 15th with identical scores of 5,279.

Breese Mater Dei's Zach Ludwig won the individual championship with a six-game score of 1,376, qualifying him for state, while Michael Cottom of the Panthers was second at 1,310, also going through as an individual. O'Fallon's Jacob Horton was a potential at-large individual advancer with a score of 1,253, but no other local individual was able to advance.

Cole Buckman led the Kahoks with a 1,305 series for the six games, while Brandon Campbell rolled a 1,214 set, Cole Benson threw a 1,140 series, Mason Foley had a 1,133 set, Evan Flowers had a limited series of 789 and Connor Hartman had a limited series of 427.

Article continues after sponsor message

Logan Oestringer tossed a six-game series of 1,340 to help the Bulldogs qualify, with Hunter Hediger tossing a 1,281, Jacob Gilomen had a 1,225 series, Cole Korte had a limited set of 732, Talon Vrell tossed a 696 score, Josh Athmer had a limited set of 364 and Blake Ernst had a 300 series.

Danny Towell led the Panthers with a six-game set of 1,216, with Tyler Ayers tossing a 1,188, Jacob Elliott had a score of 1,141, Hunter Watson tossed a limited series of 945, Pete Barten had a limited series of 741 and Eli Hetzel had a series of 549.

The Explorers were led by Adam Vowels' 1,234 series, with Max Cogan tossing a 1,079 set, Hayden Sherman threw a 1,065 series for the six games, Nick Trefny had a 1,026 and Michael Allen had a 1,001 series.

Anden Hawk was the leading bowler for the Eagles with a 1,172 series, while Eric Harkey tossed a 1,116 set, Jordan Teems had a limited series of 918, Ben Morris had a 791 series, Brayden Prott had a 650 score, Ashlyn Mellethin tossed a two-game set of 280, Brady Geisler had a single game of 179 and Jerrid Main had a single game of 173.

Among the individual scores on the day, Triad's Brice Riggar has a six-game set of 1,164, with Edwardsville's Nevin Guetterman right behind at 1,163, Caleb Wonders of Roxana had a 1,140 score, Gavin Goeway of Alton threw a 1,135 series, Andrew Neumann of Triad came up with a 1,109 score, with teammate Jordan Young tossing a 1,095, Eric Spond of the Redbirds bowled a 1,088 series, Drake Westfall of the Shells had a score of 1,026, Dane Rosentreter of Carlinville had a 990 and Bryce Hyde of East Alton-Wood River bowled a 968 series.

The state finals will be held next Friday and Saturday at St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon. It's the only IHSA finals held in both St. Louis and Southern Illinois areas.

"Photos from this article, (or gallery), may be purchased at RandyManning.com"

More like this: