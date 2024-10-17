COLLINSVILLE – Collinsville High School Principal Dr. Daniel Toberman announced that senior Selah Hart was named a Commended Student in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Hart is among 34,000 scholastically talented seniors throughout the nation who are being recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) for exceptional academic promise.

Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 (96th percentile) of students who entered the 2025 competition by taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).

"Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success," commented a spokesperson for NMSC. "These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success."

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are so proud that Selah has earned the recognition of National Merit Scholar,” said CHS Principal Dr. Daniel Toberman, “She is one of our best and brightest and this recognition was earned with hard work and dedication during her time at CHS. We are thrilled to congratulate her and all who have helped her along the way.”

Selah is secretary of Key Club and National Honor Society at Collinsville High School. She is manager of the Kahok Girls Volleyball team, and a member of the Spanish Club/Honor Society, English Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, and an officer of the Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society.

In addition to school activities, Selah holds two part-time jobs, and enjoys reading, volunteering and crafting. “I love science,” says Selah, “I really enjoy learning new things and the science behind how things work.”

She will start college in the Fall of 2025 to pursue a career in the medical field.

About National Merit Program Founded in 1955, the National Merit Scholarship Program is a United States academic scholarship competition for recognition and university scholarships. The program is managed by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), a privately funded not-for-profit organization. About Collinsville High School Collinsville High School serves 9-12 grade students in Collinsville Community Unit School District #10. CUSD 10 comprises 12 schools, serving 6,100+ students PreK-12 in Madison & St. Clair Counties in southwestern Illinois.

More like this: