COLLINSVILLE – For the 24th consecutive year, Collinsville High School's student council has been named a National Gold Council of Excellence by the National Association of Student Councils.

The National Council of Excellence is an award program created by NASC to recognize student councils that maintain strong year-round programs and work to improve their schools and communities through their leadership activities. The award is founded on the four tenets of NASC (Leadership, Service, Engagement and Student Voice) and provides broad recognition for worthy efforts of NASC member councils. A student council must meet a variety of criteria to earn a National Council of Excellence Award.

In addition to basic requirements such as a written constitution, regular meetings and a democratic election process, the councils must have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community.

Article continues after sponsor message

Student councils who reach the gold level have gone beyond the basic requirements and exemplified a high level of excellence. Gold councils have an exemplary record of leadership, service and activities that improve the school and community. "There are only a handful of schools in the nation that have received this award every year since it was created 24 years ago. I am proud that Collinsville High School is one of those schools," said CHS StuCo advisor Kyle Gordon.

"The students that are part of our council work very hard to improve themselves, their school and their community each and every year."

The NASC program is supported by its parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP). “The student council at Collinsville High School just pulled off something extraordinary,” said National Association of Secondary School Principals* CEO Ronn Nozoe. “Their student-driven change has earned them national recognition as a National Gold Council of Excellence, proving that when young people are given the chance to lead, they turn their vision into real-world impact.” Learn more about the National Council of Excellence Awards.

More like this: