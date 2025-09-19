COLLINSVILLE– Sara McChristian, a Collinsville High School senior, was selected to serve on the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) Student Advisory Council (SAC) for the 2025-26 school year.

The Student Advisory Council provides a meaningful forum for students to share their experiences and personal perspectives on education in Illinois and to help shape policies that directly affect themselves and their peers.

Throughout the year, SAC members will meet virtually with ISBE staff and stakeholders to lend their voices to policy development in education. SAC members will also participate in activities such as the Student Summit and present a research project to the State Board of Education.

Twenty-one high school students from across Illinois were chosen to participate this year. Council members are selected through a rigorous process that includes a written application and video interview, in which students demonstrate their communication skills, leadership potential and passion for improving education in Illinois. “We are excited to welcome the 2025-26 Student Advisory Council,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. “This group represents the best of Illinois’ student leaders, who are ready to use their voices to address challenges and shape solutions. Their insight will help us strengthen learning environments and ensure that every student in Illinois feels heard and supported. We also hope this experience will inspire them to continue their journeys in advocacy and public service.”

McChristian is an active member of the CHS community. In addition to serving on the Collinsville CUSD 10 Advisory Board, she is a member of the golf team, Scholar Bowl, Class of 2026 executive board, student council, National Honor Society, multicultural club and broadcasting club. In her free time, Sara likes to bake, golf and volunteer in the community. She is in the top 20% of her class and is currently applying to colleges. She plans to major in history and get an education credential so she can return to Collinsville High School to teach history.

Sara is the daughter of Thomas and Richelle McChristan.

Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 comprises 12 schools, serving 6,100+ students PreK-12 in Madison & St. Clair Counties in southwestern Illinois. Collinsville Middle School serves 870+ students in 7th and 8th grades.

