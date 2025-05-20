COLLINSVILLE – Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 has announced Hank Mathews will be the next head basketball coach of the Kahok Boys Basketball team. Mathews’ hiring was approved by the board of education at their regular monthly meeting on May 19, 2025.

"I’m excited to welcome Coach Mathews to the Kahok Athletic Department and to have him lead our boys basketball program. His passion, knowledge, and understanding of what it takes to succeed — both on and off the court — make him the ideal choice to guide our team,” said CHS Athletic Director Clay Smith. “Coach Mathews’ relentless work ethic and enthusiasm for the game are a perfect match for the pride, history and tradition of Kahok Basketball."

Mathews inherits a basketball program with a storied history, marked by state championships and legendary players. He is committed to ensuring the Collinsville Kahok Boys Basketball program continues to be a source of pride for the community.

“I am so excited to lead a program of such rich tradition and valued support from the school and community of Collinsville,” said Mathews. “The Metro East is home to some of the most competitive and talented basketball programs in the state of Illinois. We are going to embrace this challenge and work relentlessly to prepare to compete at the highest level every night.”

The head coach position became available earlier this year when Darin Lee retired after coaching the Kahoks for the past 16 years. Most recently, Mathews was the head assistant at McKendree University, a Division II school. During his tenure (2022-2025) the Bearcats had much success, including winning the school’s first-ever Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Tournament, and earning a trip to the DII NCAA Tournament where they won two games & reached the Sweet 16.

His coaching career began as an assistant coach at Columbia College (MO) where he remained for three years. Next, Mathews coached at Lincoln College (IL) where the team reached the 2021-22 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) Championship for the first time in school history.

One of six boys, Mathews grew up in Peoria, where he graduated from Limestone Community High School. He was coached by his dad, Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews.

In 2013, the team placed third in 3A State, which was the best season in Limestone history. Mathews was second second-team AP All-State that year. After high school, Mathews played basketball and graduated with honors from Columbia College (MO) with a bachelor's degree in American Studies. Between 2016 and 2018, while he was a player, the Cougars won back to back American Midwest (AMC) Conference Championships.

He became assistant basketball coach at his alma mater where he coached from 2018-2021 and earned a master’s degree in teaching. Mathews will begin his eighth year of coaching when he takes the court with the Kahoks in the 2025-26 school year.

Coaching basketball is in his blood. Both his dad, Eddie Mathews, and grandfather, Don Mathews, were Hall of Fame coaches in the central Illinois area. His philosophy for coaching the Kahoks is rooted in the principles he learned as a son, grandson, player and coach.

He says: “My philosophy on coaching is going to deal heavily with relationships with my players, player development & a positive competitive culture where team-first values are instilled.”

Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich welcomed Mathews to the Kahok Family by saying, "We are excited for Coach Mathews to lead the boys basketball program. His dedication, energy, and commitment align perfectly with the pride and traditions of Kahok Basketball. We look forward to his impact on and off the court."

Mathews eagerly awaits taking up residence in Vergil Fletcher Gym and getting to know CHS students, staff, and the Collinsville community.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to be named the head boys basketball coach at Collinsville High School. This program has a rich tradition and passionate community support, and I am eager to build on that legacy,” he said. “My goal is to develop our student-athletes both on and off the court, fostering a culture of hard work, integrity, and teamwork. I can't wait to get started and work with our talented players, dedicated staff, and supportive community. Go Kahoks!”

Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 comprises 12 schools, serving 6,100+ students PreK-12 in Madison & St. Clair Counties in southwestern Illinois. Collinsville High School educates 1,800+ students in grades 9-12.

