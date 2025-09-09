COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville High School’s Black Student Union took part in the 2025 Gospel Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in St. Louis, where they served as award presenters. The invitation recognized the students’ dedication to cultural awareness, leadership, and community engagement.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Gospel Music Hall of Fame honors artists, musicians and visionaries who have shaped gospel music, a genre deeply rooted in the African American experience. JoAnna Kelly, sponsor of the CHS Black Student Union, said the event connects the students with a broader cultural legacy.

“This is a tremendous honor for our students,” Kelly said. “Gospel music is deeply rooted in the African American experience, often serving as a vessel for passing down stories of struggle, resilience, and hope. To have our students participate in this historic event not only validates their efforts but also connects them with a broader cultural legacy.”

During the ceremony, members of the Black Student Union presented awards to some of gospel music’s most iconic contributors. Kelly described the experience as “incredibly meaningful” for the students, noting it deepened their appreciation for gospel music’s cultural impact and demonstrated the power of their own voices in continuing the legacy.

The Black Student Union members expressed enthusiasm and gratitude for the opportunity to engage with influential figures in gospel music and represent Collinsville High School on a national stage.

More like this: