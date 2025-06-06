Collinsville Officer Billy Tracy.

COLLINSVILLE — A Collinsville High graduate has made a positive name for himself in the community as a Collinsville Police officer. The Collinsville Police Department has named Officer Billy Tracy as Officer of the Month for April 2025.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

A 2013 graduate of Collinsville High School, Officer Tracy joined the department in 2021.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the Collinsville Police Department, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to identifying and apprehending individuals involved in criminal activity within the community.

“We thank Officer Tracy for his dedication to our community,” the Collinsville Police Department said in a statement.

More like this:

Collinsville Native Reid-Tamburello Brings Award-Winning Service To Fairview Heights PD
Jul 2, 2025
Collinsville Police Officer Ross and K9 Rocky Team Up For 12 Arrests
Jun 30, 2025
SIUE Hockey’s Teddy Bear Toss Game and Silent Jersey Auction Boost Alton Police's K-9 Resources
Today
Collinsville PD Honors Officer Patterson for Exceptional Field Work
May 8, 2025
Collinsville Police Seek Demarco Robinson on New Felony Warrants
4 days ago

 