COLLINSVILLE — A Collinsville High graduate has made a positive name for himself in the community as a Collinsville Police officer. The Collinsville Police Department has named Officer Billy Tracy as Officer of the Month for April 2025.

A 2013 graduate of Collinsville High School, Officer Tracy joined the department in 2021.

According to the Collinsville Police Department, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to identifying and apprehending individuals involved in criminal activity within the community.

“We thank Officer Tracy for his dedication to our community,” the Collinsville Police Department said in a statement.



