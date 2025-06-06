Collinsville High Graduate Billy Tracy Earns April Officer of the Month Award
COLLINSVILLE — A Collinsville High graduate has made a positive name for himself in the community as a Collinsville Police officer. The Collinsville Police Department has named Officer Billy Tracy as Officer of the Month for April 2025.
A 2013 graduate of Collinsville High School, Officer Tracy joined the department in 2021.
According to the Collinsville Police Department, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to identifying and apprehending individuals involved in criminal activity within the community.
“We thank Officer Tracy for his dedication to our community,” the Collinsville Police Department said in a statement.
