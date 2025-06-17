ALTON — The Alton River Dragons ended a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 shutout victory over their cross-town rivals, the O’Fallon Hoots, at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton on Sunday, June 15, 2025. The win came on Father’s Day and featured a standout performance from right-hander Jackson Parrill, a Collinsville High grad, who set a new franchise record with 14 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings.

Parrill is a Maryville native and spent two seasons at Lewis and Clark Community College, then on to Lindenwood.

Parrill’s outing included just two walks and surpassed the previous team record of 11 strikeouts, set by JT Miller on July 15, 2023, also against O’Fallon. Relief pitchers Jayson Shorb and Trent Markezich combined to close out the final two innings without allowing a run.

Offensively, Jayden Patel and Zane Timon each collected two hits and together accounted for all four runs scored by the River Dragons.

The River Dragons travel to Thrillville for a game against the Thrillbillies on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

The victory came two days after the River Dragons dropped their third consecutive game in a 10-5 loss to the Hoots in O’Fallon, Mo., on Friday, June 13.

O’Fallon built an 8-1 lead before the River Dragons rallied in the eighth inning with a solo home run by Trevor Goodwin, a run scored on an error by Timon, and a long single from Mike Budorick. Despite cutting the deficit to three runs, O’Fallon added two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth.

