COLLINSVILLE — Collinsville High School has recognized Gracie Howard and Brion Brown as the September Senior Students of the Month, celebrating their outstanding contributions to the school community.

Gracie Howard, an honor student, is actively involved in several clubs, including the National Honor Society, Childhood Cancer Awareness, and Student Council. In addition to her academic pursuits, she plays softball for Collinsville High. According to her nomination, Howard is described as organized, dedicated, and possessing a positive attitude, making her a reliable presence among her peers.

Brion Brown also demonstrates significant engagement at Collinsville High. He serves as the School Board Student Advisor and is the Drum Major for the CHS Band. Additionally, Brown participates in the Madison County Ambassador program, showcasing his leadership skills and commitment to his school and community.

The recognition of these students highlights the importance of involvement and leadership in the educational environment at Collinsville High.

