COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville High School will honor its senior band members during a recognition event before the football game against Belleville Althoff Catholic on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.

The senior band recognition event begins at 6:30 p.m. on the home side of the Collinsville High School track. Parents are asked to meet their seniors at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

The band will perform at halftime of the 7 p.m. game set at the CHS football field.

The band director described the group as "our 24 amazing senior band members," inviting the public to join in the celebration.

This recognition event highlights the contributions of the senior band members as the team prepares for an important matchup against the Althoff Catholic Crusaders.

