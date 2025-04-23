COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville, Granite City and Mascoutah communities will unite Sunday afternoon, April 27, 2025, to hold a rally aimed at preserving their high schools’ mascots, which organizers say represent the heart, spirit and traditions of their schools.

The Save Our Mascots Rally is scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 27 at Kahok Stadium, located at 2201 South Morrison Avenue in Collinsville. The event brings together Collinsville High School, Granite City High School and Mascoutah High School, which are typically rivals in athletics.

“This is bigger than the game. It’s about identity, pride and history,” according to media reps from the three school districts.

"Collinsville High School, Granite City High School and Mascoutah High School may be competitors on the field of play, but this Sunday, we are one. Join the three communities who come together in unity to protect the heart, spirit, and traditions of our schools — our mascots."

