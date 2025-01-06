BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE graduate guard Ray'Sean Taylor (Collinsville, Illinois) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball Player of the Week after leading SIUE to two wins last week.

On the same weekend Taylor became SIUE's Division I career scoring leader, he also led the Cougars to a pair of wins, which moved the team back to .500 in OVC play. Taylor averaged 20.5 points, 6.0 rebounds per game, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in two games last week.

Taylor scored 23 points Thursday to lead SIUE past Western Illinois, for the first win in the series since 2012. He added four rebounds, two assists and a steal. He led all scorers with 18 points on Saturday to help SIUE to a win in a defensive game with crosstown-rival Lindenwood. He also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and added two assists and another three steals.

Taylor ranks third in scoring in the OVC, averaging 17.5 points per game. He also is third in assists, averaging 4.5 per game.

The award is the second of the year for Taylor, who also was honored Nov. 18.

The Cougars continue OVC play with a Tuesday night contest on the road at Eastern Illinois.

