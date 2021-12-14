Collinsville Grad Ray'Sean Taylor Earns OVC Award
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – For the second week in a row and the third time this season, Ray'Sean Taylor (Collinsville, Illinois) is the Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball Freshman of the Week.
Taylor paced the Cougars, leading SIUE to a pair of home wins averaging 19.5 points per game and 7.5 rebound per game. He was 17-31 (.548) from the field in two games.
On Wednesday, Taylor poured in a career-high 25 points on an efficient 12-of-23 night shooting. His 25 points led all scorers, helping SIUE to a 21-point triumph over Purdue Fort Wayne. He added eight rebounds and dished out six of SIUE's 21 assists.
On Sunday, he led the Cougars again with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He pulled down seven rebounds in a grinding 60-56 win over Kansas City.
Taylor previously won the award Nov. 15 and last week, Dec. 6.