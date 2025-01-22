EDWARDSVILLE — Ray'Sean Taylor etched his name into the record books recently during his 100th game with the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) men’s basketball team, scoring his 1,550th point and becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer at the Division I level. The milestone was achieved in a game that further highlighted Taylor’s significant impact on the program since it transitioned to Division I in 2008.

The Collinsville native was not aware he had reached the top career mark at SIUE, demonstrating his focus on team success rather than individual accolades.

“I wasn’t even aware,” Taylor said. “My focus has always been on the team and what we can accomplish together.”

Throughout his career, Taylor has faced multiple potentially season-ending injuries but has consistently returned to the court, showcasing resilience and dedication. He has always been a consistent presence as a key contributor for the Cougars.

Under the guidance of Coach Brian Barone, SIUE men’s basketball has seen a transformation in its competitive landscape, with Taylor playing a pivotal role in the team’s success.

As the Cougars aim for another winning season and post-season success, Taylor remains a central figure on the floor, embodying the spirit and determination that have characterized his tenure at the university.

