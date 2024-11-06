LEBANON — Maryville's Destiny Johnson, a senior at McKendree University, has been recognized as the 2024-2025 Student Laureate of the Lincoln Academy of Illinois, an honor awarded for exceptional leadership, service, and academic excellence. Johnson, a Collinsville High School graduate, received the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award during a ceremony held on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Springfield, Ill.

The Lincoln Academy of Illinois grants this prestigious award to one outstanding senior from each college and university across the state. Johnson, majoring in chemistry and mathematics, is also a member of McKendree's Honors Program. Her academic achievements include winning the American Chemical Society Outstanding Junior Chemistry Award in 2023 and the GLVC Brother James Gaffney Distinguished Scholar Award in 2022.

Recommenders highlight Johnson's remarkable competence and maturity. Dr. Vince Dunlap, her advisor and an associate professor of chemistry at McKendree, noted her initiative and dedication, particularly in her senior research project on microplastics. He described her approach to formulating ideas based on prior studies without direct guidance as impressive.

"Destiny is well-organized and an excellent independent worker," he said, emphasizing her commitment to conducting research during summer, winter, and spring breaks.

In addition to her academic pursuits, Johnson is an active participant in campus life and community service. She is a member of McKendree’s 2023 GLVC champion women’s soccer team, where she also coaches young soccer players. Her volunteer work extends to her church and local community initiatives. Johnson plays a significant role in STEM Day in Collinsville, where she conducts experiments for elementary school students, fostering interest in science among younger generations.

Destiny Johnson Stats At McKendree and Collinsville High

2023: Started all 21 games on the season with over 1,200 minutes on the field…totaled seven points behind three goals and one assist…fired nine of 18 shots on-goal…

2022: Ranked second on the team with 11 points…started all 20 games with three goals and a team-leading five assists…second in GLVC for total assists (5) and assists per game (0.25)…earned CSC Academic All-District…fired the game-winner at Southwest Baptist (10/7)...recorded nearly 1100 minutes on the fall…fired 24 shots with 11 on-goal…

2021: Played in 18 contests with five starts…fired two goals and one assist for five total points…put 14 of 20 shots on goal…scored the game-winner against Illinois Springfield on 9/26

BEFORE McKendree:

During her time at Collinsville High School, Johnson scored a combined 17 goals and 14 assists, including a 10 goal season her sophomore year and 7 assist season her junior year... she was named First Team All-Conference her senior season (didn't have a season due to COVID-19), Second Team All-Conference her junior season, and Third Team All-Conference her sophomore season... outside of Collinsville, she played for United F.C. where she was named team captain.

Academically, Johnson placed Silver for National Spanish Exam, was a National Honor Society Member and National Spanish Honor Society Member, an Illinois State Scholar, placed top 10 percent on the ACT, graduated Summa Cum Laude, was an ICTM Outstanding Performance in AP Calculus BC, and earned a Seal of Bilaterally.

