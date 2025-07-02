GRANITE CITY - Tate Van Keulen enjoyed a highly successful Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association relays meet recently at Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City, being a part of the winning team in two races, and finishing second in another race.

Van Keulen was a part of the Collinsville Gators' boys 13-14 200-meter medley relay team that ended up being disqualified, the only bump in the road for him on the evening, but swam anchor on the 150-meter breaststroke and 150-meter backstroke teams that won their races, and was also the anchor for the 150-yard butterfly team that finished in second, earning big points. The Gators team finished third in a close race with both Montclaire and Summers Port, Collinsville ending up with 209 points on the night.

He had just been a part of the winning team in the 150-meter breaststroke relay when he was interviewed, and Van Keulen expressed his happiness about how things were going to that point.

"We're doing well, as always," Van Keulen said confidently. "We swam fast, making sure we go fast, and making sure we do the strokes right."

Van Keulen had some ambitious yet easy goals for himself and the Gators this summer.

"I am just hoping we can win SWISA this year," Van Keulen said, "which is our championship meet. I'm also hoping I can get a lot faster, and maybe even beat my friends by the end of summer."

There is an easy reason Van Keulen swims for the Gators in the summer, as well.

"I like swimming during the summertime," Van Keulen said, "because it's a good way to exercise, and it's a good way to cool off in the July heat over here in St. Louis."

Van Keulen also wants to perform well during his races, of course, and he's hopeful of good things to continue to happen to him and the Gators.

