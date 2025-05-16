Desiree Mitchell

COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Police posted information on Friday, May 16, 2025, as part of its Fugitive Friday feature, and this time it was about a warrant for Desiree Mitchell.

The Collinsville Police Department said: "Desiree has an active felony warrant after stealing over $10,000 from her employer. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131 extension 5209. You can remain anonymous.

"Desiree, feel free to turn yourself in to any police department so this matter can be taken care of in court."

These charges and statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

