COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville Area Community Foundation (CACF) has announced a donation in recognition of Kahok great, Bogie Redmon. A 1961 graduate of Collinsville High School, George “Bogie” Redmon was an outstanding athlete and local businessman who always supported his beloved Kahoks and community.

To many, Bogie was the embodiment of Kahok spirit and pride. The funds, donated in memory of Bogie by his wife, Judie, will support the Kahoks Teaching Kahoks future teachers scholarship, the Diamonds for Kahoks effort to expand the athletic complex at Collinsville High School, and the Collinsville Area Vocational Center (CAVC) endowment fund.

Celebrating a Legacy Mrs. Redmon’s generosity on behalf of her late husband embodies Bogie’s deep and enduring commitment to the Collinsville community, Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 (CUSD 10) and Kahok Athletics.

As a dedicated alumnus and supporter, Bogie consistently championed projects to enhance athletic opportunities, enrich community spirit, and foster school and community pride. “Mrs. Redmon’s generous donation to the foundation in support of future teachers and athletics is deeply appreciated. From the very beginning of our conversations, her commitment to honoring Bogie and supporting our students has been clear,” said Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich.

“We are truly grateful for her dedication to our district and for ensuring that Bogie’s name and his love for the Kahoks, will be remembered for generations to come.”

Bogie Redmon’s role on the 1961 Kahok undefeated state champion - and number one nationally ranked - high school basketball team earned him a place in Collinsville High School history, as well as state and national honors. He was inducted into the Kahok Hall of Fame with the inaugural class in 2021.

Redmon continued his academic and athletic accomplishments at University of Illinois where he is listed on the Fighting Illini All-Century basketball team. He was inducted into the inaugural class of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Museum Basketball Hall of Fame in 1973, and the Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Although he was selected in the 10th round of the 1965 NBA draft, Bogie chose to join his father, Gant Redmon, in the family insurance business in Collinsville. He spent 42 years as a State Farm agent before joining his son, Kai, at Redmon Insurance Agency in an emeritus role.

Active in many local civic organizations and endeavors over the years, Bogie became as respected in Collinsville for his caring nature and civic leadership as he was for his athletic prowess. He continued to support and influence the Kahoks, cheering for them from the front row at Vergil Fletcher Gym, until his unexpected death in 2021.

“Supporting education is a way to give back to the community that has meant so much to us over the years,” said Mrs. Redmon, “We owe so much to Collinsville. It’s where we grew a business that has been in the family for 80 years, where I taught in the school district for 25 years, and where we raised our family.”

“Bogie and I always knew we wanted to do something for Collinsville,” she added, “The Collinsville Area Community Foundation provided the perfect opportunity for me to honor his memory and leave a legacy to the community we love.” Mrs. Redmon chose to divide her gift among three CACF programs.

As a former elementary, high school and vocational educator, she selected Kahoks Teaching Kahoks to support future Collinsville teachers and the CAVC endowment fund. “Naturally, I also wanted to honor Bogie with a contribution that enhances athletics at Collinsville High School.

The Diamonds for Kahoks sports complex building fund will benefit students across multiple sports and supporting it would have made Bogie very proud,” Redmon said.

The Kahoks Teaching Kahoks Scholarship is a unique, community-driven award created to support Collinsville High School students who aspire to become educators and return to serve in the school district that shaped them.

The future teachers scholarship program is for Collinsville High School seniors. It is funded through donations and CUSD 10 employee payroll deduction. Scholarship recipients are awarded $1,000 that can be renewed annually toward their college expenses for four years.

The first Kahoks Teaching Kahoks scholarships were presented in May 2022. With the addition of the 2024 recipients, there are currently 12 CHS graduates in the pipeline to become teachers in the school district.

CAVC Endowment Fund The Collinsville Area Vocational Center, one of 24 Area Vocational Centers in Illinois, serves students from 10 high schools in Madison and St. Clair Counties, including: Civic Memorial High School, Collinsville High School, Dupo High School, East Alton-Wood River High School, Edwardsville High School, Highland High School, Lebanon High School, Mascoutah High School, Roxana High School and Triad High School. CAVC is operated under the governance of Collinsville CUSD 10.

"The CAVC Endowment plays a vital role in supporting the growth and success of our programs. By providing essential funding, the endowment allows the Collinsville Area Vocational Center to expand educational opportunities and offer cutting-edge resources for students. These funds enable us to develop new programs that align with industry demands, ensuring that students are prepared for the workforce or further education,” says CAVC Director Joe McGinnis. “Additionally, the endowment facilitates the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment, giving students hands-on experience with the latest tools and technologies used in their respective fields,” adds McGinnis, “This investment in modern infrastructure not only enhances the quality of learning but also ensures that CAVC graduates are competitive in the job market." In early 2025, CAVC broke ground on a $25 million expansion and renovation project.

When completed in Spring 2026, the new and improved CAVC will serve as a bigger pipeline for the trades, service industry, education careers and healthcare occupations. Diamonds for Kahoks Project Diamonds for Kahoks is a facility improvement project aimed at enhancing athletic and community spaces for Collinsville High School students and the broader community.

This project will feature high-quality baseball and softball fields, a multipurpose soccer and football field, as well as essential amenities including a concession stand, restrooms, and ample parking. Excavation is currently underway behind CHS to prepare the ground for future construction.

CHS Athletic Director Clay Smith said, “We thank Mrs. Redmon for helping us turn vision into reality and for leaving a mark that will inspire Kahok athletes for years to come. By centralizing these facilities, students involved in band, physical education classes, baseball, softball, soccer and football will benefit significantly from improved access, increased convenience, and an attractive, modern athletic complex. “Her donation is a reflection of Bogie and Judie’s belief in the power of sports to build character, foster community and create lifelong opportunities for our student-athletes. Their contribution will have a lasting impact, and we are honored to have them as part of the Kahok family.”

Smith said Mrs. Redmon’s generosity will not only enhance athletic facilities, but it also uplifts the spirit of the CHS athletic community, providing a space where future generations can grow, compete and thrive.

“This act of giving is a true testament to the values both Bogie and Judie Redmon embody: generosity, community, and a passion for student success. The Diamonds For Kahoks project is something Bogie would certainly be proud of, so having his legacy tied to this project makes it that much more special,” added Smith.

CACF is a public charitable organization as defined by Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. All contributions and gifts are tax-deductible. Donations and bequests are accepted from and disbursed to individuals, groups or businesses. To learn more and to make a donation to a scholarship fund or community project, visit the foundation website.

