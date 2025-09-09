COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Area Community Foundation presented the organization's first Community Impact Grant to the Collinsville Food Pantry. The Community Impact Grant program was initiated to provide financial support to local organizations that enhance the quality of life for residents within Collinsville Community Unit School District #10.

The program aims to support impactful projects that might not otherwise be funded through existing resources, foster collaboration between tax-exempt organizations and benefit a broad range of residents.

Collinsville Area Community Foundation (CACF) sought applications earlier this year between May 1 and July 1. Criteria for receiving the grant includes:

1. Enhancing Quality of Life: The project must directly improve the quality of life for residents of CUSD10.

Article continues after sponsor message

2. Lack of Existing Resources: The project must address a need that is not adequately supported by current community resources.

3. Fostering Cooperation: The project must facilitate collaboration between tax-exempt organizations in the community.

4. Broad Community Benefit: The project must demonstrate a wide-reaching impact that benefits a significant portion of the community. Collinsville Food Pantry received a $5,000 grant that will be used to purchase a new commercial refrigerator and shelving for their facility at 2009 Mall Street, Collinsville, Illinois.

Clients are able to “shop” for their groceries and choose what they need and will use. Special services are provided during holidays as well as emergency food boxes for crisis situations. The Collinsville Area Community Foundation works to enhance the quality of life for the communities of Collinsville, Maryville, Caseyville, and Fairmont City.

More like this: