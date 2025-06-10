COLLINSVILLE — Firefighters and paramedics from the Collinsville Fire Department, along with personnel from neighboring departments, completed ventilation training recently at Collinsville Fire Station One.

The training was conducted by the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI) and focused on the techniques and considerations involved in ventilation during firefighting operations.

The ventilation class covered the reasons for and the advantages and disadvantages of different types of ventilation in relation to building construction and firefighting procedures. Participants reviewed fire behavior as it relates to building construction, fuel load, and occupancy type, emphasizing its role in tactical priorities.

According to IFSI, the training included an overview of various window types — from jalousie to double hung — and roof styles such as gambrel and four-to-twelve pitch, all of which impact ventilation strategies. The course also addressed the recognition of signs and methods to prevent backdrafts and flashovers. Discussions and practical exercises involved vertical, horizontal, and forced ventilation techniques.

The Collinsville Fire Department expressed appreciation for the ongoing preparedness of the city’s first responders. The training aims to enhance their ability to respond effectively to emergencies involving fire and smoke conditions.