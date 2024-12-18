COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Fire Department is offering Basic Life Support (BLS) classes for the community, aimed at equipping participants with essential life-saving skills. The courses will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on select Wednesdays at Fire Station One, located at 130 South Clinton Street in Collinsville.

The American Heart Association (AHA) outlines that the BLS course is designed to help participants recognize life-threatening emergencies, perform high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations, and utilize an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). The curriculum reflects the latest science and education updates from the AHA Guidelines for CPR and Emergency Cardiovascular Care.

Article continues after sponsor message

The BLS classes are particularly beneficial for healthcare professionals and others who may need to perform CPR and basic cardiovascular life support in various settings, both in-facility and pre-hospital.

The cost for the class is $25 for Collinsville residents and $50 for non-residents, with payment accepted in cash upon arrival. Upcoming class dates in 2025 include January 8, April 2, July 2, and October 1.

For those interested in registering or seeking more information, additional details can be found on the Collinsville city website.