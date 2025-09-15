COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville parents Megan and Zack Atchison are facing an uncertain medical journey after their son, Maverick, stopped eating on Sept. 1, 2025. Initially suspecting reflux or colic, the family sought care at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, where a series of tests and procedures revealed a complex and unresolved condition.

Maverick underwent MRIs, scopes through his nose, chest and brain X-rays, and surgery to remove extra tissue in his throat. Doctors also placed a nasogastric tube to assist with feeding, conducted a brain scan to rule out mini seizures, performed extensive bloodwork, and sent stool samples to California to test for botulism. Additional support included oxygen therapy to protect his lungs and the insertion of a peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC).

As Maverick approaches 15 days in the pediatric intensive care unit, his condition remains stable but uncertain. The family acknowledges the medical team’s ongoing efforts to diagnose the cause of his symptoms. If botulism is confirmed, his recovery will be slow and prolonged, requiring feeding through the nasogastric tube every three hours with a combination of breast milk and fortified formula to help him gain weight.

The Atchisons are seeking assistance to manage the financial and caregiving demands ahead. Megan Atchison is currently unable to return to work, serving as Maverick’s full-time caretaker. While their insurance covers some home care medical devices, the family has reached out for state funding and other support.

“We appreciate all of you and can’t thank you enough,” the family said in a statement.

Maverick’s condition and the family’s situation highlight the challenges faced by families navigating complex pediatric illnesses with no clear timeline for recovery.

