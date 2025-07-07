Our Daily Show Interview! Collinsville Faith In Action: Silent Auction, and More!

COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Faith in Action will host their annual dinner auction to raise money so they can continue to support senior citizens.

On July 11, 2025, community members are invited to Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville for this year’s dinner auction, themed “Country Fair Flair.” Attendees can enjoy a full dinner and silent auction. The organization is still looking for donations and sponsorships to support their work.

“I always say the fundraising is critical, but so is the friend-raising,” said executive director Lisa Brennan. “We’re very much looking forward to watching the whole community pull together and really step up to make this a great and fun event.”

Brennan explained that the dinner auction supports Collinsville Faith in Action, which serves Collinsville, Granite City, Troy, Fairmont City, Caseyville and Maryville. As a national organization, Faith in Action teams up with local churches, schools and organizations to support elderly community members.

The Collinsville chapter is known for their transportation service. Their volunteers regularly transport senior citizens to doctor appointments, the bank, and other locations in the Greater St. Louis region.

They also build wheelchair ramps, complete home repair projects, offer Medicare counseling, and host an annual yard clean-up day, among other projects. Brennan explained that their goal is to keep people living in their homes for as long as possible.

“Our tagline for all Faith in Actions is ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors.’ That’s really the gist of it,” she said. “We’ve all done it. We’ve had a neighbor who just needed a little extra help. Maybe their lawnmower was broken or maybe they got to the point where they had hip surgery and couldn’t get back and forth to their own mailbox. You just kind of pick up the slack, right? This is just a more organized approach.”

Many of the Faith in Action volunteers are affiliated with a church, school or civic organization. Brennan noted that they’re always looking for volunteers and donations to continue their work. If you or your group wants to volunteer, she urges you to reach out on their official website.



She added that seniors are the fastest-growing population in the U.S., with 11,000 people becoming eligible for Medicare every day. Faith in Action looks to their partners and volunteers to help them provide assistance to folks in need.

“We know that we need to partner to get together with others to assist those who are aging and who just need a little help so they can remain as independent as possible,” she explained. “We know we can do it. It has been really beautiful to watch how the community has come together. They want to be involved. Many of our volunteers aren’t affiliated with any church at all, but they’re neighbors helping neighbors. That’s really awesome to witness.”

Brennan added that all of their services are free to their clients, and this is only possible through donations, grants and fundraisers like the dinner auction. For more information about the dinner auction, including how to purchase tickets or how to become a sponsor, click here.

Brennan hopes they can continue their work for many years as they serve the aging population in the Collinsville area. She is thankful for the clients, the donors and the volunteers who make their work possible.

“We offer an awful lot, and we never charge our clients for any of these services,” she added. “It’s been amazing to watch our community members pull together. They get it. They know it’s important. This is my mom or my dad or my grandpa. We want to help, and our communities have just been awesome.”

For more information about Collinsville Faith in Action, including how to help or how to receive services, visit their official website at FIACollinsville.org.

