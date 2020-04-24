COLLINSVILLE - Despite a cold, wintry mix, hundreds of people attended Collinsville’s 2020 Empty Bowl fundraiser for Collinsville Food Pantry.

Held in four ballrooms at Collinsville Gateway Center, the Collinsville Woman’s Club was prepared for the soup bonanza – including forty-four soups donated by area restaurants and licensed vendors. The “simple soup meal” symbolized the plight of the hungry.

Attendees also enjoyed the largest silent auction ever and stage program with patriotic salute, presentations, live music, and entertainment. Collinsville Township representatives presented a $2,500 check to the Collinsville Empty Bowl.

First Mid Bank & Trust’s tomato basil soup was voted “Best Soup” at the event, with the Collinsville Fire Department’s zuppa Toscana voted 2nd place, and Collinsville Sunrise Kiwanis’ hot and sour soup awarded third.

Weeks later, now with coronavirus restrictions in place, Woman’s Club president Linda Wiedower presented a check for $16,177 to Angel Lipham, director of the Collinsville Food Pantry.

“This check is a Godsend to us during this very, very difficult time,” said Lipham. “We are so very grateful for everyone’s support at the Empty Bowl.”

The food pantry continues to accept monetary donations. For more information, call (618) 346-1861, or visit www.collinsvillefoodpantry.org.

The Collinsville Woman’s Club sends a huge THANK YOU to the many, many people who attended, donated, promoted, and worked the event.

