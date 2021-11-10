EDWARDSVILLE - The Collinsville, Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran, and Triad Gun Clubs posted some outstanding performances in the 2021 fall high school league trap finals recently - with Collinsville B team coming in first - Edwardsville second and Collinsville A squad third.

“The sport of trap is growing not only locally but nationwide,” Collinsville Coach Jack Phegley said. “The high school athletes will tell you that this is a mental and physical sport and hitting a 25, 50, 75 or event 100 straight is hard.”

Ian Freeman was CHS top male shooter with a 44.5 overall average and teammate Jenna Felderman posted a 42.4 overall average.

Edwardsville was led by Bryce Helle as the top male shooter with a 44 overall average and Skyler Touchette had a 39.2 overall average on the female side.

Metro East Lutheran was led by Jacob Fiudo with a 43.71 overall average and female Katie Gilbertson had a 42.43 overall average.

Triad’s top male shooter was Hunter Long with a 46.17 overall average and female Emilee Prater had a 43 overall average.

