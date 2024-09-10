COLLINSVILLE — Firefighters and paramedics from the Collinsville and Edwardsville Fire Departments participated in Swiftwater Rescue Training at the Collinsville Aqua Park on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

The training, which included both indoor and outdoor sessions, aimed to equip emergency responders with essential skills for water rescues.

During the comprehensive training, participants learned various swiftwater rescue techniques, including self-rescue and victim-rescue strategies.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additionally, they were trained in the proper use and maintenance of specialized swiftwater rescue equipment and practiced rope systems and knot-tying skills crucial for water rescues.

"While we certainly hope that the participants never have to use the training that they received today, we're glad that our City's emergency responders are prepared should an emergency arise," said the City of Collinsville.

The collaboration between the Collinsville and Edwardsville Fire Departments highlights a commitment to ensuring the safety and preparedness of emergency responders in the region.