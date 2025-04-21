Devin Habermehl.

GRANITE CITY - Collinsville’s Devin Habermehl and Shane Box continued their dominance in the shot put and discus at the Granite City Invitational on Friday, April 18, 2025, showcasing why they are among the state’s top competitors in these events.

Habermehl secured first place in the discus with a throw of 52.45 meters (172.08 feet) and also won the shot put with a mark of 17.81 meters (58.43 feet). His teammate Box finished third in the discus at 45.77 meters (150.16 feet) and took second in the shot put with a throw of 15.52 meters (50.91 feet). Highland’s Liam Kobbeman placed fifth in the discus at 43.28 meters, while Taggart Aeryss of the Maroons was fourth in the shot put at 13.64 meters.

Habermehl’s performance at the meet was close to his season bests, which include a shot put of 58 feet, 9.5 inches and a discus throw of 178 feet. Box has season bests of 167 feet, 5 inches in the discus and 53 feet, 11.5 inches in the shot put.

The results at Granite City reaffirm the strength of Collinsville’s tandem in the throwing events, maintaining their status as top contenders in Illinois track and field.

Shane Box.

