The Kahoks' Stanley Carnahan had a big game Tuesday night with 16 points against O'Fallon.COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville went out to a 23-10 first-quarter lead, never looking back in a 62-47 Southwestern Conference win on Tuesday night, Feb. 11, 2025, over O’Fallon at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Stanley Carnahan, Donovan Coates, and Jace Wilkinson all led the Kahoks with 16 points apiece, while Solomon Talbott and Evan Wilkinson had five points each, DeAndre Brown scored three points, and Chase Reynolds had two points.

Collinsville is now 15-13, while the Panthers go to 7-20.

The Collinsville JV won 56-51. DeAndre Brown led the way with 22 points. Jordan Taylor and Aden Terrell also broke into double figures, with 12 and 11 respectively.

The Kahoks are back in action Saturday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2025, with a road game against Glenwood in Chatham. The JV game starts at noon and varsity at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Kahoks travel to Edwardsville on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, for a 7:30 p.m. varsity matchup. On Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, Collinsville hosts rival Alton for a 7:30 p.m. varsity game.

Collinsville appears headed in the right direction with post-season play. Brackets for the post-season action will be released Friday afternoon.

Kahoks fans are a very devoted group, always showing their team support.

