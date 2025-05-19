COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced the conditional award of more than $50 million in state and federal funding to spur the development of permanent supportive housing throughout Illinois. These critical investments will enable the construction or rehabilitation of seven developments, creating 129 units of affordable housing integrated with comprehensive services to help vulnerable individuals and families attain stable housing. Awardees were selected after a competitive application and review process and approved by IHDA’s Board.

“Today, my administration is reaffirming its commitment to housing equity by awarding $50 million to seven permanent supportive housing developments across the state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our critical investment will not only help Illinois’ most vulnerable residents achieve long-term housing stability, but it will also inspire hope by allowing people, regardless of illness or limitation, the freedom and dignity to live independently in settings appropriate to their own personal needs and preferences.”

Awarded under Round XI of IHDA’s Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) Development Program, these developments are designed to serve Illinoisans that include those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, living with disabilities, and exiting institutional care. Residents will have access to on-site, wraparound services tailored to their needs including supportive services, healthcare referrals, employment assistance, and case management to empower them to live with dignity and independence.

“Housing is the foundation for health, financial stability, educational achievement, and overall quality of life,” said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. “Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, Illinois is committed to changing systems, establishing new partnerships, and using every resource available in an unprecedented interagency effort to address homelessness and housing instability in Illinois. This is especially evident in the Permanent Supportive Housing Program that is providing housing lifelines for those with unmet service needs who face some of the greatest barriers in finding and maintaining a safe and stable place to call home.”

To guide funding decisions for PSH Round XI, IHDA relied on policy priorities established through both mandated legislation and strategic planning. Key housing studies, including the Annual Comprehensive Housing Plan, Illinois Housing Blueprint, Qualified Allocation Plan, and Home Illinois, provided targeted strategies and data insights to support the need for PSH developments in these communities. Together, these initiatives work to significantly advance the state’s goal of achieving Functional Zero Homelessness.

“Investments in supportive housing like Hope Springs Addition in Springfield are transforming lives by creating stability and opportunity for those who need it most,” said State Senator Doris Turner (D-48). “This development is a powerful example of how local partnerships and state resources can come together to ensure every Illinoisan has a safe place to call home.”

Financing for Round XI was awarded from the Illinois Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the National Housing Trust Fund, and the HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program (HOME-ARP).

“As Chairperson of the Housing Committee, I am committed to ending chronic homelessness and expanding equitable access to housing across Illinois,” said State Representative Lilian Jiménez (D-4). “These seven new developments reflect Illinois’ strategic focus on community-based housing solutions that empower residents and promote long-term stability. The redevelopment of Augusta Home in Chicago will transform a building over a century old so it can continue to offer vital housing and supportive services to seniors living with HIV/AIDS.”

Supportive housing developments approved under Round XI of the Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program are as follows:

Permanent Supportive Housing Round X Awardees City Development Developer Chicago Augusta Home Chicago House and Social Service Agency Collinsville Article continues after sponsor message Haven Hill Acres JRG Holdings – Belleville, LLC Jacksonville Tendick Street Apartments Fifth Street Renaissance McHenry Pearl Street Commons II Full Circle Communities Springfield Hope Springs Addition Bluestem Housing Partners and Envision Unlimited Villa Park Cityview on Yale Bluestem Housing Partners and Envision Unlimited Wheaton Hero Homes New Directions Housing Corporation and Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans

About the Illinois Housing Development Authority

IHDA is a self-supporting and mission-driven state agency dedicated to financing the creation and preservation of affordable housing in Illinois. IHDA offers affordable mortgages and down payment assistance for homebuyers, provides financing for the development of affordable rental housing, and manages a variety of assistance programs to create communities where all Illinoisans can live, work, and thrive. Since it was established in 1967, IHDA has delivered more than $27.8 billion in state, federal, and leveraged financing to make possible the purchase, development, or rehabilitation of more than 327,000 homes and apartments for low- and middle-income households. For more information on IHDA programs, visit www.ihda.org.

