TROY – Quarterback Chase Reynolda ran for three touchdowns, while running back Rome Richardson scored twice on the evening, but it was the Kahok defense along with a pair of second quarter touchdowns in 20 seconds that helped make the difference as Collinsville became playoff eligible with a 34-17 win at Triad on Friday night in the final game of the regular season at Triad’s stadium.

The win put the Kahoks at 5-4 for the season, and awaiting their playoff fate when the pairings are announced on Saturday, both online and in a statewide televised program that starts at 8 p.m.

Jack Phelps opened the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run after a fumble recovery that gave the Knights an early 7-0 lead. Collinsville countered on the next possession when Reynolds ran in from six yards out, with the Kahoks missing a two-point attempt to keep the score 7-6.

Lance Stauffer connected on a 35-yard field goal early in the second to increase the Triad lead to 10-6, but Reynolds scored on the next possession to put Collinsville ahead 13-10. Issac Ackerman then threw 15 yards to Louis Yohannes for a touchdown that gave Triad the lead back 17-13. The Kahoks then struck for their two touchdowns in 20 seconds, going up for good on a Richardson two-yard run to go back up 20-17, then after a fumble recovery, Reynolds scored on a 42-yard run with 1:37 left int the first half to put Collinsville ahead 27-17 at the interval.

The Kahok defense stiffened up, not letting the Knights move forward very much, while Richardson scored from six yards away late in the game to make the final score 34-17, clinching the possible playoff berth for Collinsville.

The Knight end the regular season 7-2, while the Kahoks got to 5-4, with both teams awaiting their first round opponents on Saturday. Night.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

