COLLINSVILLE - The “hometown” Collinsville Kahoks defeated the Alton Redbirds on their home wrestling mats Wednesday night. Alton brought a talented squad to the contest but the Kahoks were just too strong throughout the weight classes.

Collinsville wrestling coach Alex Taylor said of his team’s win, “I’m really happy with the way we performed. I know there were a lot of forfeits (tonight) but even in those matches we competed really hard.”

Taylor went on to say, “Last year this team, (Alton), really beat us pretty bad so it’s nice to see the leaps and bounds we’ve made as a team."

Alton wrestling coach Eric Roberson said after the meet, “We’ve got a long way to go. We have a few individuals who are having success but also we’ve got some inexperience out there on the mat.”

Both coaches were optimistic about their team’s future with lots of young wrestlers coming up next year.

These were the full results of the match:

170 Austin Stewart (CHS) receives forfeit

182 Scott Snyder (CHS) receives forfeit

195 Nick Becker (CHS) wins by pin at 1:31 over Jamal Miller

220 Vinston Springfield (CHS) receives forfeit

285 Seth Sorenson (CHS) wins by pin at 1:33 over Jaxon Sheets

106 Cameron Minner (CHS) wins by pin at 1:37 over Caleb Cristner

113 Carter Bubb (CHS) receives forfeit

120 Robbie Freeman (CHS) receives forfeit

126 Taylor Dawson lost by decision to Antwan Baskin 5-2

132 Wiliam harris receives a forfeit against CHS

138 Deontae Forest wins by major decision over Cameron Varner (CHS)

145 Yaveion Freeman wins by pin over Curtis Schaefer (CHS)

152 Antoine Phillips wins by pin over Tommy Miller (CHS)

160 Cody Lutz (CHS) wins by pin over Joey Bowman at 3:03

