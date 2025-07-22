COLLINSVILLE – Beginning with the 2025-26 school year, Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 students in grades K-12 will not be charged admission to any home athletic events held on a district campus.

The new policy was approved by the Board of Education at their July 21, 2025 meeting. Students in grades 7-12 must present a valid school ID.

Students in grades K-6 who must show their Skyward access to the ticket taker at the gate.

Note: All students in grades K-8 must be accompanied by an adult to gain entry.

The initiative aligns with the Kahok Athletic Department’s ongoing commitment to foster a strong, supportive and passionate school culture. The goal is to encourage student attendance at athletic events, which will hopefully lead to greater student interest and participation in athletic programs as they progress through school.

“By removing the financial barrier to attendance, we believe this move will significantly enrich the school experience for our students while reinforcing a unified school community,” said Athletic Director Clay Smith, “We look forward to the positive impact this will have on student involvement and Kahok spirit.”

Article continues after sponsor message

By providing free admission to home athletic events, the district hopes to:

? Increase student attendance and enthusiasm at athletic events.

? Boost moral of student athletes, who thrive on the energy and support of their peers.

? Enhance Kahok pride and unity among students across all grade levels.

? Encourage school spirit and help students create lasting memories through shared experiences.

*This policy does not apply to IHSA-sponsored events or the Collinsville Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament, where admission fees will apply.

More like this: