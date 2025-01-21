COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Kahok Bowling Head Coach Sean Hay achieved a significant career milestone this past week, when his Lady Kahoks bowling team defeated Waterloo, marking his 500th combined victory with both the boys and girls teams.

The match took place at the Collinsville bowling alley, where the Lady Kahoks showcased their skills and determination. This victory not only highlights the team's performance but also underscores Coach Hay's long-standing commitment to the sport and his athletes.

Coach Hay has been at the helm of the Kahoks bowling program for several years, guiding both the boys and girls teams to numerous successes. The achievement of 500 wins reflects his dedication and the hard work of the players he has coached over the years and is simply an amazing feat.

"Congratulations on the milestone victory, Coach Hay," said the Collinsville athletic department, acknowledging his contributions to the sport.

The win against Waterloo adds to the legacy of the Kahok Bowling program and sets a benchmark for future achievements under Coach Hay's leadership.

