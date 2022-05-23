COLLINSVILLE – Collinsville is turning 150 years old, and rather than celebrate for one day we are going to keep the party going throughout the year. The party will start on Sunday, May 29, during the Memorial Day Fireworks Celebration and will continue with events planned throughout the year.

The Memorial Day festivities start at 2 p.m. and will feature live music, food, fun, children’s activities, and more for the family.

During the day’s activities, Collinsville Mayor John Miller will be reading a proclamation recognizing the City’s Sesquicentennial. No birthday party is complete without birthday cake, and this will be no different with Kruta Bakery providing cupcakes.

Article continues after sponsor message

There will also be a giant birthday card for all to sign that will be displayed at future events. Kids will have the opportunity to help decorate life-size commemorative birthday candles during the event. Candles have already been placed around town at various local landmarks, parks, and other locations. For those, intrepid businesses or groups can still sponsor and design their own candle. If you find a candle, take a selfie with it and post it to your favorite social media account using #Collinsville150. Later in the year, the Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting two candle scavenger hunts with details forthcoming.

Throughout the year, the City will be hosting more events for the City’s Sesquicentennial. Announcements will be made as those events get closer.

Currently, there are still birthday candles available for sponsorship, which can be done by contacting the Collinsville Parks and Recreation Department at (618)-346-7529.

More like this: