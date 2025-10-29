COLLINSVILLE — Collinsville advanced to the Round of 16 in the Peoria Notre Dame sectional with a 3-2 victory over O’Fallon on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Belleville West’s Bob Goalby Field.

In the sectional semifinal, T.J. Carter converted a penalty kick in the second half, joining teammates Gauge Hensley and Enrique Carenza as second-half goal scorers for Collinsville. Harry Schroeder and Ian Dew scored for O’Fallon.

With the win, Collinsville improved to 13-10-1 and will face Normal Community in the sectional final at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

Normal Community secured a 2-1 victory over Minooka in the other semifinal.

O’Fallon concluded its season with an 11-7-2 record.