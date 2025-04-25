Coach Darrin Lee (right).

COLLINSVILLE — After 16 seasons leading the Collinsville High School boys varsity basketball team, Coach Darin Lee has announced he is stepping down from his position, the Kahok Athletic Department has confirmed.

Lee, who ranks third all-time in Collinsville High School basketball history with 295 wins, has a coaching career spanning 36 varsity seasons and 760 total wins. His previous coaching roles include tenures at Nashville and Vienna.

In a statement, the Kahok Athletic Department expressed gratitude for Lee’s contributions, noting his dedication to maintaining the pride and rich history of Kahok basketball.

Lee’s departure marks the end of a significant era for Collinsville basketball as the program looks ahead to new leadership.

