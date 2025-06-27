COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department has issued a felony warrant for Austin Cates for failing to update his sex offender registration, officials announced Friday, June 27, 2025.

Cates last updated his registration in 2023 and was last known to reside in Collinsville, Illinois.

The warrant was issued due to Cates’ violation of sex offender registration requirements, according to the department. Authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Collinsville Police Department anonymously by calling 618-344-2131, extension 5209, or by sending a message through the department’s Facebook page.

In a statement, the department reminded Cates that he is overdue for his registration update and encouraged him to turn himself in to address the warrant.

The department also noted that failure to update registration resulted in the posting of the individual’s picture online as part of their “Fugitive Friday” feature, which highlights selected outstanding warrants.

“Contenders for Fugitive Friday are selected at random,” the department said. “If you believe you have an outstanding warrant and want to avoid seeing your picture featured on Fugitive Friday, turn yourself in.”

The Collinsville Police Department emphasized that the charges are based on probable cause and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

