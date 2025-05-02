Kenneth WinfieldCOLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Kenneth Winfield, who has an active felony warrant for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer. This is information released in the Collinsville Police Department's Fugitive Friday series.

The Collinsville Police said the warrant for Winfield stems from an incident where he fled from officers during a traffic stop.

Officers have made several attempts to find Winfield but have not been successful. Authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131, extension 5209. Callers can remain anonymous.

In a message directed to Winfield, police encouraged him to turn himself in at any police department in Illinois or neighboring states, and said, “We would love to help you take care of this matter.”

The charges against Winfield are based on probable cause, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

