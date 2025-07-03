COLLINSVILLE — Collinsville author Thelma Ball has published a new book documenting the history of two major World War II defense plants in Illiopolis. "Illinois Munitions: A News Journal of the Oak & Sangamon Ordnance Plants 1942-1950 Illiopolis, Illinois," explores the development and operations of what were once the largest ordnance plants in the United States.

The 354-page hardcover volume recounts the federal government’s 1942 investment of $40 million to build two ordnance plants on 19,000 acres east of Springfield, acquired from local farmers.

One plant produced fuses, while the other manufactured ammunition and bombs. At their operational peak, the facilities employed about 15,000 workers, predominantly women ordnance workers from rural communities across central Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ball’s book details the logistical challenges faced by the plants, including workforce recruitment and retention, transportation via road and rail, and housing shortages. Ammunition produced was packed and shipped by train to distribution centers in St. Louis and Pennsylvania before deployment to European and Pacific theaters during the war.

In addition to industrial operations, the book highlights social elements such as sporting events, parties, the introduction of daycare services, and wage equality initiatives. These were set against wartime constraints including rationing of gas, tires, and sugar, as well as issues related to crime, fraud, and accidents.

Raised near the now-abandoned ordnance sites, Ball has a background as a government documents library specialist at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Lovejoy Library.

She has authored four previous self-published historical projects and holds the Illinois Author designation. Ball said Illinois Munitions originated from a request by an Illiopolis resident and represents her final historical work.

The book includes black-and-white photographs and is available in limited editions. Interested readers may contact Ball via email at ballthelma@gmail.com or by mail at 204 Glenmoor St., Collinsville, IL 62234.

More like this: