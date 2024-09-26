Collinsville Area Vocational Center (CAVC) provides career and technical education programs serving 10 area school districts: Civic Memorial High School, Collinsville High School, Dupo High School, East Alton-Wood River High School, Edwardsville High School, Highland High School, Lebanon High School, Mascoutah High School, Roxana High School, Triad High School.

COLLINSVILLE – Southern Illinois Builders Association through the Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program, has donated $100,000 to Collinsville Area Vocational Center for program and equipment upgrades.

The Southern Illinois Builders Association (SIBA) and the Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program (SICAP) are proud to announce a generous donation of $100,000 to the Collinsville Area Vocational Center (CAVC). This donation will support essential program and equipment upgrades, furthering CAVC’s mission to provide high-quality technical education and hands-on training to local students.

CAVC plays a critical role in preparing students for careers in skilled trades, including construction, welding, electrical work, and more. With the ever-growing demand for skilled labor in the region, the $100,000 donation will help the center upgrade its facilities and acquire the latest industry-standard tools and equipment. These enhancements will enable students to gain practical experience with the technology and materials they will encounter in the workforce.

This funding will also allow for the expansion of key programs and certifications, ensuring that CAVC students graduate with the skills and qualifications required to succeed in today’s competitive job market. The collaboration between SIBA, SICAP and CAVC exemplifies the shared goal of strengthening workforce development and empowering local youth with meaningful career opportunities. “We are incredibly grateful for the support from SIBA and SICAP,” said Joe McGinnis, Director of CAVC, “This donation will significantly enhance our ability to offer students cutting-edge training and give them the tools they need to enter high-demand careers in the construction and technical fields.”

The Southern Illinois Builders Association and the Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program have long been advocates for workforce development and education. This partnership with CAVC is a continuation of their efforts to ensure the region remains competitive and well-positioned to meet the demands of an evolving construction industry.

About SIBA The Southern Illinois Builders Association (SIBA) is a leading voice for the construction industry in Southern Illinois and is dedicated to promoting quality construction and workforce development across the region. About SICAP The Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program (SICAP) supports the advancement of the construction industry in Southern Illinois through education, safety training and community partnerships. About CAVC The Collinsville Area Vocational Center (CAVC) provides comprehensive career and technical education programs designed to prepare students for success in skilled trades and technical careers for 10 area school districts.

